Police seek group of teen thieves caught on camera breaking into vehicles

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say they have a lead on a group of suspected teen thieves seen breaking into cars on the southwest side this weekend.

At least three teens were caught on camera breaking into a large number of vehicles in Camby over the weekend.

Security footage from multiple homes in Camby Village shows up to three people walking from house to house, trying car doors and getting into anything left unlocked.

“Apparently they had a busy night around here,” Nick Hunter said. “My wife’s mother’s car actually got hit that night too.”

The faces of the suspects have been blurred in the video above because many neighbors and police agree the thieves are not adults.

“It seemed to me that they were smaller in stature on the video,” Susie Packard said. “I wish we could see their faces. I wish, certainly their parents know who they are. I wish they would do something about it.”

Many neighbors say they didn’t lose anything major, but some neighbors were hit especially hard.

“Well, the scariest thing I’ve heard most recently was that one of the vehicles, and I don’t know why anyone would keep it in their car, but somebody stole a gun out of somebody’s car,” Packard said. “And two cars were actually physically stolen from our street Sunday night. So two cars, completely. Garage door openers, cell phone chargers, GPS, things of that nature, but again, the scariest thing is the gun.”

Wednesday morning, two boys tried to steal a truck in a nearby neighborhood using a key fob they got from an unlocked vehicle, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers said the boys ran from the truck’s owner, and while police didn’t have evidence for any arrests, they believe after talking to one of the teens that they have a lead on who the boys in the security footage are.

“I’m going to start taking my garage door opener out of it,” Hunter said. “Even when it is locked up, so just in case they like to smash a window and grab that.”

“We have castle laws in Indy and one of these days you’re going to break into the wrong car,” Packard said. “And somebody’s going to be out there to catch ya.”

IMPD says the best thing you can do to prevent any thefts in this situation is to lock your cars, don’t leave keys inside them and take your valuables inside.