Police seek help after man hurt in possible road rage shooting on I-65

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities found a man injured inside a vehicle Thursday night after a road rage shooting on I-65 on the Indianapolis south side, Indiana State Police say.

The man was described as conscious and alert when taken to a hospital. State police have not publicly identified the man.

Investigators are seeking help to identify a suspect.

State police received a 911 call about the man shot just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday on I-65 southbound near Southport Road.

A state police news release issued shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday said, “Preliminarily, investigators believe a road rage incident began on I-65 southbound near Southport Road leading to a person inside a vehicle pulling alongside the victim’s silver Honda, and firing multiple shots into the vehicle. At least one of those bullets struck and seriously injured the driver of the Honda. The suspect vehicle then fled the area before police arrived.”

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or captured it on dashcam video to contact the Indiana State Police at 317-899-8577 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.

State police did not share images of the incident in its news release.

Traffic cameras across much of Indianapolis were not working Thursday night after storms with strong winds cut power to much of the city.