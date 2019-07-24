Police seek help after vehicle thefts in northwest Hamilton County

SHERIDAN, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Hamilton County are hoping to find who is behind a string of vehicle thefts.

The sheriff’s office posted a video Wednesday on Facebook.

Police say the thefts and a burglary happened between midnight Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday in the northwest corner of the county. That includes Hinesly Road, Mule Barn Road, Jerkwater Road and State Road 38.

Video caught one suspect, but police said multiple people may be involved.

Anyone with information should call Detective Alex Petty at 317-776-9887 or Hamilton County Public Safety Communications at 317-773-1282.