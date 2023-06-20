Police seek help identifying suspects in beauty supply store theft

Images of three of the four female suspects who allegedly stole from a Kokomo Ulta Beauty Supply on June 19, 2023. (Provided Photo/Kokomo Police Department)

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying four female suspects allegedly behind a theft at a Kokomo Ulta Beauty Supply store.

Around 6:15 p.m. Monday, officers with the Kokomo Police Department were sent to an Ulta Beauty Supply in the 2100 block of East Boulevard on a report of a theft.

When investigators arrived, employees spoke with officers and said the store had had several thefts in the last several months. Employees described the suspects as four Black females between the ages of 24 to 32 years old.

Officers say employees informed them that the female suspects entered the store and began shopping. Then, the suspects went to the back of the store, set their shopping baskets down, and distracted employees by claiming they had lost a cell phone.

While the employees were distracted, one of the females left the store with the merchandise without paying for it. Then, the other females would leave, exiting the store with more stolen items. Employees told investigators the females left in a red Jeep Cherokee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Devon Craig at 765-456-7600 ext. 8446, or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.