Police seek help in case of resisting law enforcement, reckless driving

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel police are seeking a person in the a case of resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, and reckless driving.

The Carmel Police Department on Thursday afternoon issued a news release and photos about an incident that happened about 8:53 p.m. Aug. 1 in the area of Main and Old Meridian streets. That’s at an intersection with several businesses and a church.

No additional information was provided on what happened during the incident or whether anyone was hurt.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Officer Mark Parshall at the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 and reference case No. 23-53520. People can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.