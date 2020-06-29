Police seek help to find painter of graffiti on government center in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said Monday it’s seeking help to identify someone who painted graffiti on the Government and Judicial Center on Saturday night.

In a Facebook post, the office said, “The subject appears to be a white male, tall, and slender.”

The incident happened between 11-11:30 p.m. Saturday on the south side of the building. The suspect left by going south across Conner Street (state roads 32 and 38) and into an alley between the Yeager Office Suites of Noblesville and the Barley Island Brewing Company.

Authorities did not give any details about the graffiti. No additional information on the suspect was provided.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 317-773-1282 or to contact Detective Alex Petty at 317-776-2694 or alex.petty@hamiltoncounty.in.gov.