Police seek help to find suspect in Lebanon arson at house

Crews respond to a fire on the morning of Jan. 8, 2020, at 733 W. North St., Lebanon, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Casey Sampson of Center Township Fire Department)

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A house fire Wednesday morning in the Boone County seat has been ruled an arson, Lebanon authorities said Thursday, and they are seeking information from the public to find a suspect.

Police and fire crews were called shortly before 9:20 a.m. Wednesday to a house fire in the 700 block of West North Street. That’s northwest of state roads 32 and 39.

Police noticed forced entry at the two-story house.

“The interior fire attack and search crews noted multiple areas of origin during their initial attack of the fire,” said a news release from Lebanon Public Safety.

Anyone with information about the fire was asked to call Lebanon Police Department at (765) 483-8836 or the Lebanon Fire Department at (765) 485-3016.