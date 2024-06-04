Police seek man accused of selling fentanyl leading to teen’s death

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Westfield police are seeking help to find a 20-year-old man who they say was charged with dealing fentanyl that led to the death of a teenager in the Hamilton County city.

Multiple police agencies are seeking Tha Dah, the Westfield Police Department says.

Dah was last seen May 29 around Ditch Road and West 86th Street on the north side of Indianapolis. Police say he may be staying around the Marion County town of Speedway.

Police described him as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 118 pounds. He has these tattoos: a cross below his left eye; the word “Loyalty” on the left side of his face; an ace of spaces, an angel, a dollar sign, and a money bag on his left arm.

Westfield police say the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office has issued a warrant on the felony charge, but online court records don’t show a case for Dah.

The police said in a news release, “Tha Dah allegedly sold fentanyl to a teenager in Westfield. Tragically, the consumption of this illicit substance led to the untimely death of the teenage victim.”

The release did not identify the person who died.

Dah is considered armed and dangerous, and the public was advised not to approach him. Anyone with information about Dah’s whereabouts was asked to call 911 or the Hamilton County Dispatch Center at 317-773-1282.