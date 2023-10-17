Police seek man in armed robbery of elderly couple at Shelbyville home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Shelbyville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who is wanted for an armed robbery of an elderly couple at their home.

On Aug. 18, in the 2900 block of Olney Street in Indianapolis, Devon Parrish, with another accomplice, allegedly entered the couple’s home, police say.

Parrish was known to have been seen in the area, where the family resides. They shot and beat the older man and assaulted the woman while the couple were home alone.

Police say the couple are 87 and 84 years of age.

An arrest warrant was issued for Parrish on Aug. 28 by Shelby County, and he is to be considered armed and dangerous. Parrish is preliminarily charged with robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, armed robbery, and burglary.

Police have stated that he drives a silver Honda Odessey van and may have changed his hairstyle.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 317-392-5145 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.