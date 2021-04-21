Crime Watch 8

Police seek man wanted for multiple counts of rape, incest, sexual misconduct

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WISH) — Police are seeking help to find a Frankfort man wanted for multiple counts of rape, incest and sexual misconduct.

The Frankfort Police Department said Wednesday in a Facebook post that it “is requesting the assistance of the community in locating Matthew Vega. If you know of his location please contact dispatch at 765-654-4431, you can remain anonymous.”

Matthew Luis Vega was described in a wanted poster as 5-feet-7 and 195 pounds with brown hair and eyes. The poster included a photo of Vega. The description in the poster also noted the Lafayette native has tattoos on his arms that include a star, an anchor, a skateboard, a pyramid and a “Mars Attacks” screen.

The poster redacted Vega’s birthday, but other online records say he’s 33 years old.

Online court records showed outstanding warrants in two Clinton County cases — one on April 20, and another on Sept. 4 — that together listed nine counts of incest, eight counts of sexual misconduct, six counts of rape, a count of child molesting, and a count of intimidation. The records say he lives in an apartment about three blocks east of the Clinton County Courthouse in downtown Frankfort.

Court records also showed Vega was convicted of a count of domestic battery on March 9, 2020, and received a probationary sentence.