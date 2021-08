Crime Watch 8

Police seek person for questioning in July homicide

Photo of a person wanted for questioning for a July homicide. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help identifying a person wanted for questioning in a July homicide.

The police want to talk to the individual in connection to a homicide that took place on July 30 in the 3000 block of North Capital Avenue.

Police said the person was last spotted leaving the 600 block of North Capital Avenue in a sedan.

Anyone with information on this person is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.