Police seek robbery suspect after police chase, crash on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are searching an area on the southwest side after a robbery suspect who’s believed to be armed ran from a car chase that ended in a crash.

Detectives and officers were searching an area near State Road 37 and County Line Road on the city’s southwest side around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Two suspects appeared to be in custody, and police said they were seeking a third suspect who they believe to be armed and dangerous.

The car the suspects were traveling in crashed near Bluff Road.

Police have not provided details about the circumstances that led to the chase and crash.