1 in custody after shooting outside Tippecanoe Mall

Around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 27,2019, police closed off all entrances to the Tippecanoe Mall in Lafayette, Indiana. (WLFI Photo)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A confrontation between two people led to shots being fired Friday night at Tippecanoe Mall, police said, and one person is in custody.

Police were called shortly after 6 p.m. to the mall at 2415 Sagamore Parkway S. for a report of shots fired outside in the mall parking lot.

WLFI reported the mall entrances were closed by 6:30 p.m. as police sought a suspect. People inside the mall were not allowed to leave.

Nobody was injured by the gunfire, but a woman not involved in the confrontation dislocated her knee as she ran from the shooting.

A suspect found inside the mall was taken into custody, Lafayette Police Department Lt. Matt Gard said in a news release issued after 8 p.m. Police continued to look for other involved parties.

Police said the shooting was an isolated event.

No additional information was immediately available from police.