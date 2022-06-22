Crime Watch 8

Police seek suspect who ‘expressed romantic interest’ in teen on B&O Trail

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — Hendricks County sheriff’s deputies say they are investigating an incident of a 17-year-old girl being chased on a trail by four men after one of them “expressed a romantic interest in her.”

Police on Wednesday afternoon released a photo of a suspect.

Officers say they received a report of a 17-year-old girl being approached by four men while walking alone at 9:20 p.m. Saturday on the B&O Trail north of the Wynbrooke subdivision near 21st Street and Raceway Road.

Police say one of the men was described as 30 years old. They say he attempted to express romantic interest in the girl through conversation. The girl walked with the man for a period of time before attempting to turn back around to go where she originally was. The man tried kissing the girl and she ran away, police say.

After running, the man caught up with the girl and held onto her, attempting to make him come back with her on the trail. The girl pulled away from the man and continued to run away according to a statement.

Officers say the man was last seen walking westbound on the trail toward Ronald Reagan Boulevard.

Police are attempting to identify the man involved. Investigators encourage anyone who may recognize the suspect to contact Detective Sgt. Charles Tyree at 317-745-9354.

Detectives ask all residents in the area to review their outdoor surveillance cameras from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday for any activity that may connect to this incident. The B&O Trail entrance near the incident is located in the 10700 block of Northern Dancer Drive.

Anyone who may find footage related to the incident are encouraged to contact Tyree.

Residents who use the trails especially during evening hours were advised to report any suspicious activity to local police.