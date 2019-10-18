Police seek SUV after man dies in hit-and-run also involving bus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities are searching for a suspect vehicle involved in the death of a pedestrian on the south side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for the driver of a silver or gray-colored GMC Envoy. Police say the vehicle is a model from 2002-2009.

According to authorities, the driver of the GMC was traveling south on Madison Avenue around 6 a.m. Friday before striking a 60-year-old pedestrian and fleeing the scene.

The pedestrian, since identified as 60-year-old Bobby Watkins, was sent into the roadway and was struck by an IndyGo bus moments later. Watkins died at the scene.

The GMC sustained passenger side damage to the headlight and bumper area. The Envoy also has a circular sticker on the lower right part of the vehicle’s back window.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the IMPD Hit and Run Office at 317-327-6549 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.