Police seek thieves caught on camera at hardware store near New Palestine

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Hancock County said Thursday are looking for two men in connection to a theft last week at a New Palestine hardware store.



Hancock County Sheriff’s Department was called to a report of a “theft/driveoff/shoplifter” about 8:30 a.m. May 20 at New Palestine Hardware and Walker-IT LLC, 4083 S. Arbor Lane. That’s northwest of New Palestine off U.S. 52 between county roads South 650 West and South 600 West.

Surveillance video from the business shows a pickup driving in the back of the business. Minutes later, a man is seen hopping a fence and taking propane tanks. One of the men is then caught looking in the back of a box truck but apparently didn’t find anything. Both men are then seen going inside a greenhouse. Video shows them taking some potted plants and a hose reel. Minutes later, the video shows the men by a dump truck. One of them appears to be taking items from a box on the side of the truck.

The store owner estimated $60,000 in damage and stolen property, according to a police report.

Anyone with information on the men is asked to call the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department at (317) 477-1147.

(Photo Provided/Hancock County Sheriff’s Department)

