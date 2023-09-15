Police seize firearms, fentanyl pills, and cash during Indy raid

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Detectives from the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force seized multiple firearms and machine gun conversion devices last week in a house raid, with one suspect taken into custody.

Anthony Bartres-Abarca, 28, was arrested on Sept. 7 by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department after officers obtained a search warrant for his home in the 1200 block of Worcester Avenue and his car. That’s a residential area near Southeastern Avenue and Emerson Avenue, just east of Irvington.

Upon searching the house detectives seized the following items:

25 handguns

five rifles

five machine gun conversion devices

$18,928 in US currency

6,000 grams of fentanyl pills

300 grams of marijuana

An IMPD SWAT team detained Bartres-Abarca later that day a short distance from his residence. Detectives found on his person a firearm and fentanyl pills.

Bartres-Abarca was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing with a narcotic drug and possession of a machine gun. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office with make the final charging decision.

“A charge is merely an accusation. Batres-Abarca should be considered innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law,” according to IMPD.