Police sent to robbery at bank find person shot near ATM

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police who went to a report of a robbery outside a Chase bank on Monday night found a man shot.

Police said the man was taken to a hospital and was stable.

The police run was upgraded about 10:20 p.m. to a person shot at the Chase bank, 8910 E. 21st St. That’s just southwest of the I-70 interchange for Post Road on the east side.

Police could not immediately provide any information on what led to the shooting. At the scene, a red car sat outside the bank in front of the automated teller.

No information about the man or a suspect were immediately available from police.