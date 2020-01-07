Police share photo from victim of robbery at White River State Park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Capitol Police on Tuesday shared a photo of suspects in the Dec. 30 robbery of a man in White River State Park.

The man who reported the robbery took the photo of the three men believed to be in their 20s. They approached the man about 1 a.m. and took property from him, said a news release from Capitol Police. As the three men began to run away, the man chased after them until one of the suspects pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the victim.

Investigators with the Indiana State Capitol Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three men.

Anyone with any information was asked to call Detective Charles Meneely at (317) 234-2131 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.