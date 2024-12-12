Suspect who fired at police injured in Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least one officer fired at and injured a suspect who shot toward police during a foot chase Thursday afternoon in a residential and business area on the city’s west side, Indianapolis police say.

Police Chief Chris Bailey of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the suspect was expected to survive a graze wound to his neck. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. No officers were injured.

The police chief did not publicly identify the suspect or the officer in an impromptu news conference at the crime scene on Thursday night.

Before the shooting, Bailey said, police were called to a shots fired report at 3:37 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Kiel Avenue. That’s in the Cloverleaf Apartments complex just northeast of the I-465 interchange for West Washington Street on the city’s west side.

Bailey said three rounds were fired in parking lot of Cloverleaf Apartments after the suspect had a disturbance with family members. The suspect had also pointed a gun at family members.

Police say a handgun was found at the scene.

The computer-aided dispatch system shows Wayne Township Fire Department medics were sent to an emergency medical services incident involving an unsafe gunshot scene at 3:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Waldemere Avenue.

Video on social media showed crime scene tape surrounding an area at the intersection of West Morris Street and West Washington Street, near the Dollar Tree store and the Halal Market grocery.

An employee of the dollar store says she saw people running inside the business after the shots were fired, but she did not hear the shots. She says the man is known to people who frequent the area.

In an alert on the X platform, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said, “IMPD officers are on scene of an incident in the 1000 block of Waldemere Avenue. There was an officer-involved shooting. No officers were injured.”

Another post on X from police at 4:17 p.m. Thursday said, “IMPD does not believe there is any outstanding public safety threat to the area at this time. We are asking drivers to avoid this area due to an active and ongoing investigation. Officers will be on scene for the next several hours.”

News 8’s Danielle Zulkosky contributed to this report.