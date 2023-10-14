Police shooting investigation on the east side

IMPD is investigating a police shooting at took place at a far east side bar in the early morning of Oct. 14, 2023. (WISH Photo/Daryl Black)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A police shooting on Indianapolis’ far east side Saturday morning has hospitalized a suspect in a disturbance, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers say just before 2 a.m., an off-duty IMPD officer was working in the area outside the Bubbaz Bar and Grill in the 10000 block of East Washington Street, near Mitthoefer Road, when an altercation happened near the entryway of the bar. Shots were fired inside the bar, injuring a male.

IMPD Public Information Officer William Young says that the off-duty officer attempted to defuse the situation and a person fired shots toward the officer. That’s when the officer engaged with the suspect and shot them.

Police say two people were shot in the incident. A male was found with gunshot wounds at the scene. He was last said to be in critical condition.

Later, a female was found with gunshot wounds at a separate location near the bar. She was said to be in stable condition. The names and ages of the two that were shot have not been released.

IMPD says no officers were injured. The suspect was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

This story will be updated with further information.