Crime Watch 8

1 critically injured in police shooting on east side

Photo of a police shooting investigation on east side on May 31, 2021. (WISH Photo/Hanna Mordoh)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man was critically injured in a shooting with police on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 5 a.m. officers were called to the 100 block of South Colorado Avenue for some kind of a domestic disturbance.

IMPD said there was a police shooting in that area.

The details leading up to the shooting are unclear at this time.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said no officers were injured.