Crime Watch 8

Marion police shooting happens after report of shots fired

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — An officer fired a gun early Sunday morning in Marion after a report of shots fired led to a foot pursuit, police say.

The Marion Police Department says it responded at an undisclosed time to a report of shots fired in the 1500 block of South Florence Street. During the investigation, police say they were led on a foot pursuit.

A news release posted on Facebook says an officer was involved in what they referred to as a “police action shooting” in the 3000 block of South Curfman Road. Police in the release did not say if anyone was shot.

The Marion police have turned over the investigation of the incident to Indiana State Police.

No additional information was immediately known.