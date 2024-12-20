Police shooting on South Warman Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday said a man is dead after a police shooting on the city’s west side.

No officers are injured. It happened just after 2 p.m. on South Warman Avenue near Washington Street and Belmont Avenue.

Residents express safety concerns in this neighborhood, with a 30-year resident noting unprecedented violence.

“I was worried about my family and my peers,” said Michelle Klindt, a neighborhood resident. “I know everybody in this neighborhood. So, I was just concerned about everybody. I was hoping it wasn’t a child. I didn’t know what to think. I was speechless, but there was nothing new around here, either.”

According to IMPD, officers were dispatched to the scene to investigate a report of a person shot. While canvassing the area for a suspect, police said they encountered a man with a machete and a firearm. Police said at some point, an officer opened fire.

“While the male suspect was on the ground, he continued to reach towards one of the weapons despite the officers’ verbal commands,” said Michael Wolley, assistant chief of police at IMPD. “One officer fired another round.”

The suspect was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. Officers say this was not the first police shooting involving weapons like a machete.

“Any weapon, edged or otherwise, and you put anyone in danger is just not something we want to see. In this particular case, we had shots fired at an officer, we had a woman shot and had a firearm pointed at other community members, and to add to that, a machete, which had a pretty substantial blade to it,” says IMPD Chief of Police, Christopher Bailey.

Residents like Michelle Klindt are grateful for the police and plan to check on their neighbors more often.

“Not every day is promised,” Klindt said. “Just love each other, forgive each other, and keep each other close. We all need one another. We have a purpose, and God is with us all. Put your family and God first.”

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will be assisting and will determine the exact manner and cause of death. The Marion County Coroner’s Officer (MCCO) will release the decedent’s name once the next-of-kin notification has been made. Detectives are confident there is no ongoing threat to the community. No suspect is outstanding.

The IMPD Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene to conduct the criminal investigation.

IMPD Internal Affairs is conducting a separate administrative investigation. The officers who fired their guns have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in an officer involved shooting investigation.

The Use of Force Review Board will conduct a mandatory hearing for any attempted use of deadly force against a person. This occurs after the conclusion of the criminal process.

The Police Officer Support Team (POST) responded by providing peer support for officers. The IMPD Chaplain’s Office responded to assist those involved.

The IMPD Victims Assistance Unit responded to assist everyone involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Larry Craciunoiu at the homicide office at 317-327-3475. Alternatively, anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-TIPS.

Scene of the incident near the 300 block of South Warman Avenue. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)