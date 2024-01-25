Felonies’ suspect critically hurt in gunbattle with IMPD officers

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was investigating a police shooting on 5:25 p.m. Jan. 25, 2024, at North Temple Avenue and Brookside Parkway North Drive. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A suspect in multiple felonies was critically injured in a gunbattle Thursday afternoon after a “high-risk traffic stop” on the city’s east side, says a spokesman for Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD officers made the traffic stop at 5:25 p.m. Thursday at North Temple Avenue and Brookside Parkway North Drive. That’s along Brookside Park just west of North Rural Street.

About two minutes later, medics were sent to a reported gunshot victim.

Lt. Shane Foley of IMPD said shortly after 6 p.m. that the officers and the suspect exchanged gunfire after what he called a high-risk traffic stop. The suspect, who has not yet been publicly identified, was in critical condition at Eskenazi Hospital.

No officers were hurt.

IMPD said on social media at 6:16 p.m. Thursday, “Brookside Pkwy N Dr is closed between Temple and Rural. There is a lot of police activity on Rural St. People are asked to avoid the area if possible.”

Foley said after 6 p.m. that there was no public safety threat.

IMPD does not publicly release the names of officers in police shootings until the department’s intelligence unit completes a threat assessment.

The police shooting is believed to be IMPD’s first of 2024. Last year, the city recorded 18 police shootings.

After police shootings, IMPD’s critical response team, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office and, if needed, the Marion County Coroner’s Office conduct investigations. In addition, IMPD’s internal affairs unit conducts a separate investigation. Once all investigators are complete and any criminal process concludes, which can take years, the Indianapolis Use of Force Board will review the police shooting.

(WISH Photos/Adele Reich)