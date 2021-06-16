Crime Watch 8

Police shooting reported in White County town

WOLCOTT, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police are investigating a police shooting in a small White County town.

The shooting happened late Monday night in Wolcott.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Jeremy Piers said in an email to News 8 that more information would be released on Wednesday morning.

Wolcott is a town of 970 people in western White County. The town is about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

On Oct. 22, Wolcott was the scene of the murder of two brothers, Daniel Benyon, 24, and Mathew Benyon, 20. In that case, Breann Cobb, 20, her boyfriend, Marlin Seay, 19, and Dorian Hale Jr., 19, were each charged in White Superior Court with two counts of murder, according to online court documents.