IMPD: Police shooting in apartment on NE side began around office park on NW side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A police shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in an apartment on the northeast side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

The incident began on the northwest side, IMPD says.

According to computer-aided dispatch entries, IMPD responded to shots fired and a person shot just after 3:10 p.m. Tuesday at 9001 Wesleyan Road, which is an office building near The Pyramids office park. A few minutes later, Pike Township Fire Department medics were sent to a “gunshot scene unsafe” at 9030 Wesleyan Road, which is the address of an extended-stay hotel next to the office park.

IMPD Sgt. Anthony Patterson told the news media about 5 p.m. Tuesday that a person shot was stable when taken from the Wesleyan Road scene to a hospital.

Patterson said a chase ensued from Wesleyan Road to an apartment complex off Craig Street on the northeast side, and then to an apartment on Maple Leaf Lane. That’s at the Avery Park Apartments, which are a few blocks east of Castleton Square Mall and a few blocks south of Sahm Park.

Patterson said, inside the apartment, police encountered the person with a weapon, and “eventually there was a police shooting.”

The computer-aided dispatch system shows that at 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, Indianapolis Fire Department medics were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the 8400 block of Maple Leaf Lane.

Patterson did not provide any details on whether anyone was hurt in the shooting in the apartment.

IMPD says on social media that no officers were injured.

Indiana State Police were seen at the apartments on the northeast side. Sgt. John Perrine says troopers assisted in the pursuit when it went onto the interstate between the Wesleyan Road site and the Maple Leaf Lane address. Troopers were not involved at any other time, he says.

No additional details were immediately available.

