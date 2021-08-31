Crime Watch 8

Police: Son says father shot him in downtown Lebanon

Lebanon Police Department badge. (Image Provided/Lebanon Police Department/Facebook)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A man was stable Monday night after telling police he was shot by his father in downtown Lebanon.

Eric B. Kidwell was taken to an Indianapolis hospital with a wound to his upper, left shoulder after the shooting, police said. He identified his father, Eric S. Kidwell, 50, of Lebanon, as the shooter.

Lebanon Police Department officers were called to a shooting shortly after 5:35 p.m. to the 200 block of East Washington Street. That’s in a commercial area a block east of the Boone County Courthouse.

Eric S. Kidwell was in the Boone County Jail on Monday night. He faces preliminary charges of battery with a deadly weapon, and aggravated battery.

