Crime Watch 8

Police: Suspect in chase pulled weapon before being shot by Lawrence officer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lawrence police say the suspect in a stolen vehicle chase pulled a weapon before being fatally shot by an officer.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, an officer fired one shot at the man following a chase on Thursday afternoon.

The case began at 3 p.m. on Thursday at 56th Street and Pendleton Pike when a Lawrence Police Department officer noticed a stolen vehicle. LPD says the vehicle had been stolen out of Indianapolis on Oct. 16.

Police say the driver stopped the vehicle, but then refused demands to exit and the vehicle and took off.

At one point, the driver slowed to let two passengers out. They surrendered and have since been released by police.

The chase continued until the driver lost control in the 3100 block of Shadeland Avenue.

As officers approached the vehicle, they said he pulled a weapon.

LPD says one officer fired one shot, hitting the suspect. He died after being taken to a hospital.

News 8 has reached out to the Marion County Coroner’s Office to confirm his identity.