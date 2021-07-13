Crime Watch 8

Police: Suspects beat victim with pellet gun before stealing bicycle

Kevin Shuffitt (left), Anthony Tilford (center), and Kaylee Shuffitt are facing charges following an armed robbery in Columbus Monday morning. (Provided Photo/Columbus Police Department)

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Three people were arrested after a Monday morning armed robbery in Columbus, authorities said.

Kevin Shuffitt, 20, Anthony Tilford, 27, and Kaylee Shuffitt, 27, all of Columbus, were arrested for their alleged role in the armed robbery of a bicycle Monday morning.

According to the Columbus Police Department, officers were called to the 1000 block of California Street just before 7:30 a.m. on reports of an armed robbery. Authorities say the victim was held at gunpoint and struck in the face several times with the weapon, which was later identified as a pellet gun.

Police later found the stolen bike behind a downtown residence.

Kevin Shuffitt is facing a charge of robbery with a deadly weapon; Anthony Tilford is facing a charge of battery; and Kaylee Shuffitt is facing charges of robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a legend drug injection device.

The investigation is ongoing.