Police SUV found damaged in Christmas hit-and-run; officer put on leave

Ed Hodson of Cicero Police Department is shown in a July 2021 photo when he was promoted to sergeant. (Provided Photo/Cicero Police Department via Facebook)

CICERO, Ind. (WISH) — A Cicero police SUV was found damaged Christmas night in what was initially dispatched as a hit-and-run with no injuries, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and online records.

Cicero Police Department Capt. Ed Hodson is on administrative leave in connection to the investigation, as is policy, a Town Council member has told News 8.

Council Member Joe Cox added, “The town will have no further comment until the investigation is concluded.”

Deputies found the Ford Explorer “positioned off to the side of the roadway with its hazard lights activated and visible damage to the vehicle,” a news release issued Monday from the sheriff’s office said.

Online records show the crash was reported at 8:35 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of State Road 19/Cicero Road and 206th Street. Arcadia Police Department and sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office found that the driver of the SUV had left the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival. The release from the sheriff’s office did not name the driver.

The sheriff’s office news release also said, “Charges related to the incident have been submitted to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office for review. The Cicero Police Department has been informed of the incident and ongoing investigation.”

The sheriff’s office did not reply to an inquiry about what may have led to the crash.

Cicero is a town of 5,600 residents in Hamilton County. It’s about a 45-minute drive north of downtown Indianapolis.