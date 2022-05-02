Crime Watch 8

Police: Teen charged with shooting Lawrence store clerk in October

Lawrence police were looking for the suspect pictured who shot a gas station clerk in Lawrence on Oct. 17, 2021. (Provided Photo/Lawrence Police Department)
by: Gregg Montgomery
LAWRENCE, Ind.(WISH) — Juvenile criminal charges have been filed against a 16-year-old boy in connection to the shooting of a store clerk in October, the Lawrence police chief says.

Forensic evidence led police to the boy, who was not identified, says a news release from Chief Gary Woodruff.

Officers were called just after 5:30 a.m. Oct. 17 on a report of a clerk shot at a Thorntons convenience store and gas station at 7020 Pendleton Pike. That’s at the Shadeland Avenue intersection.

Tavaris “TJ” Hall Jr. was last listed in serious condition Oct. 26, according to police. Hall, who was 22 when shot, had picked up a shift to cover for a coworker, his family told News 8. Hall had been trying to save money to support his girlfriend and their 2-week-old baby.

Thorntons had offered $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

The boy is in custody, Woodruff said.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office did not immediately respond Monday afternoon to an email to find out if the boy could be charged as an adult.

