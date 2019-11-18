Police to give notices to shoppers’ cars with easy-to-take goods

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The North District of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers want to make sure the holiday season stays safe.

The district on Monday began its annual Holiday Helper initiative, which has been going on since 2015. Police say they have seen success in deterring an uptick in property crimes near the 82nd Street corridor and other shopping centers as a result of the initiative.

Officers will patrol various parking lots, take quick looks inside random vehicles and issue special warnings to drivers to be a little more careful while out shopping.

Michael Wolley, the IMPD North District commander, said, “We have a checklist. We’re looking for things like those cellphones and things like that that someone may want to take. If those things are visible, we put a check on it, put it on their windshield, and it reminds the customer or the shopper when they come back to their vehicle and they see it that maybe should have put those things away.”

To avoid becoming a victim of crime this holiday season, IMPD said to first make sure to lock your vehicle. Also, hide any purchases either in the trunk or with clothing or blankets to make it less tempting for would-be thieves.