Crime Watch 8

Police: Traffic affected after Fishers shooting on I-69

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Fishers Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in Fishers Saturday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post by FPD, the shooting happened on I-69 Northbound at the 207 mile-marker. Police say this was not a random act and there is no threat to the community.

The investigation is active. Police have not provided further information however, they say more information may be provided in the future.

Police say traffic will be affected for several hours. They’ve advised drivers to seek an alternative route.