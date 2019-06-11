Police treat 70-year-old’s death in prison as homicide

BUNKER HILL, Ind. (WISH) — Police are treating the death of a 70-year-old inmate at a state correctional facility as a homicide.

Indiana State Police said Tuesday they suspect foul play in the death of Lannie W. Morgan at Miami Correctional Facility. He was convicted in 2011 in an Elkhart County court on child molestation and incest charges. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Prison staff members found Morgan unresponsive about 9:40 a.m. Monday in his I Unit cell, state police said. An ambulance was summoned for Morgan, but he died before reaching the local hospital.

Results of an autopsy were pending Tuesday.

State police said no further information will be released at this time.