Crime Watch 8

Police trying to identify suspects in northeast side burglary

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying five people in a burglary case.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released stills and doorbell video of a burglary that happened around midnight on Sept. 7 in the 9200 block of Andiron Drive. That’s near 96th Street and Allisonville Road on the city’s northeast side.

Police say the homeowner wasn’t home when the burglary occurred and it was reported in the early afternoon. No one was hurt in the burglary.

Video shows at least one suspect was armed with a handgun with an extended magazine.

If you have information on this case, contact IMPD at 317-327-6100.