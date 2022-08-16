Crime Watch 8

Police: Two arrested after Morgantown shooting

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Charges were filed against two people who police believe were involved in a shooting in Morgantown.

According to court documents from the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office, Nicholas Saunders, 19, from Elizabethtown, has been charged with attempted murder, battery, and two counts of pointing a firearm. They say Miranda Lawson, 19, from Morgantown, has been charged with false informing.

Police say they received a call about a person shot at a home in Morgantown on Aug 7. When officers arrived, they found Jerry Jones with multiple gunshot wounds.

His wife, Amanda Jones, told police her and her husband were unloading a vehicle. She said a dark blue vehicle then drove by their home multiple times, honking and yelling. She said the vehicle drove by three times.

After the third time, she said Lawson got out the vehicle and said “Hey [Explicit]”. She said Saunders also got out the vehicle and said, “I got a gun.”

Amanda Jones told police she heard gunshots and fell to the ground, and then realized her husband was hit with bullets. Amanda Jones told police Lawson and Saunders got in their vehicle and left after the shooting.

Investigators say they were able to locate Lawson and Saunders and took them into custody. Lawson has already posted bond and has been released from jail pending a court date for formal charges, police say.

Police say Saunders is still in custody. His first court date is set for Thursday.