Police union leader calls Indy riot report a cover-up of city leaders’ shortcomings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The leader of the Indianapolis police union on Wednesday called an independent report of the police response to the spring downtown riots a “cover-up.”

Rick Snyder, president of the Fraternal Order of Police No. 86, says the report is an inaccurate representation of what happened on that weekend in May and that the blame for the damage and violence should not be put on police.

Snyder says the report citing poor communication, lack of training, and preparedness is correct but not when speaking about police. He claims calls made on the nights of Friday, May 29, and Saturday, May 30, by city leaders that led to the riots reaching a point of no return.

The independent report looking into Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s riot response says its approach prompted the protests to turn violent and that their actions after things started to get out of hand was not well-managed or well-executed.

“Our police officers feel like they were absolutely thrown under the bus by the political structure in the city and that this was simply to generate political cover for the people who made poor decisions or who failed to make any decisions at all,” Snyder told News 8.

Snyder says the blame for the response shouldn’t be on police. The report “said that the police officers were unprepared, undertrained, and lack communication. What the true facts are of what occurred is the ones that were unprepared, undertrained, and lacking communication were the politicians and the decision makers not the police officers.”

Snyder calls IMPD one of the most highly trained police forces in the country. Officers are cited in the report as saying they felt they weren’t prepared and that their was no clear direction given.

“What was written in that report really is a very myopic view and in many instances is not only not what the person said but in some instances the complete opposite of what they said,” Snyder said.

The report says officers were told to stand down and allow the crowds to congregate at at Monument Circle, which Snyder says resulted in a riotous and violent situation.

“The problem wasn’t the training. The problem was not that we were overwhelmed. It was that our well-trained, well-qualified officers were ordered to stand down, work from a compromised posture,” Snyder said.

The report specifically mentions officers dressed in “riot gear” as a contributing factor to the violent behavior in the crowd over the weekend. “OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) regulations mandate that in that scenario our officers are required to wear that equipment,” Snyder said.

Snyder says the changes on Sunday, June 1, that he feels made the biggest impact in preventing another night of violence was the curfew and other restrictions, all things he says should have been done earlier in the weekend to prevent the riots in the first place.

