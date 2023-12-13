Police union urges council delay relocation of Bloomington Police Department

BLOOMINGTON, Ind (WISH) — Bloomington’s City Council could vote Wednesday to sell the Bloomington Police Department’s current location on Third Street.

The department would move into a newer facility within the Showers building.

According to city documents, three interested bidders will pay anywhere from $3 million to $5 million for the property. Funds generated from the sale would help pay for the move.

Paul Post, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 88, said the Showers building won’t have enough room for emergency vehicles to get in and out of the building in a hurry. “That building is kind of landlocked with an existing surface lot, and it’s right up against the B-Line Trail. It’s right up against the existing Showers city hall parking area.”

Post says he’s not opposed to the move, but thinks it should be delayed until Mayor-Elect Kerry Thomson takes office in January. Mayor John Hamilton did not seek a third term. Both are Democrats.

Post says the city does not have a plan on how it will move the emergency communications antenna atop the Police Department. “It serves Bloomington, the Sheriff’s Office, Fire, EMS (emergency medical services), local emergency management uses it, so it’s kind of a big deal that can’t be put off until later we need to have a solution to that.”

Sue Sgambelluri, president of the City Council, says council members could reject the sale or delay a vote.

Post hopes the council does the latter. “If we’re sending this out to bid and we don’t have answers to the questions, and we’re saying, ‘Hey, we’ll just deal with this stuff later on,’ ‘it’s not a big deal,’ ‘we’ll find the money somewhere else,’ those are pretty concerning statements to us.”

News 8 called and emailed the offices of Hamilton and Deputy Mayor Larry Allen but did not get a response before the airing of the story at 10 p.m. Tuesday.