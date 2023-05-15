Search
Police weapon missing after Boone County car break-ins

by: Ashley Fowler
LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A weapon assigned to a member of the Boone County Sheriff’s Office was stolen during a string of weekend car break-ins in Lebanon.

The sheriff’s office says three people were caught on security camera breaking into vehicles early Saturday morning.

“One of the vehicles that were broken into was an unmarked commission assigned to one of the Boone
County Sheriff’s Office investigators. It was discovered that a weapon belonging to the investigator
was stolen from the vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said in a release Monday.

Details about the weapon were entered into a criminal database and local police agencies were notified about the theft.

Police did not say why the investigator’s weapon was inside the vehicle.

The Lebanon Police Department and several other law enforcement agencies were looking into the thefts. No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lebanon Police Department or county dispatchers.

Boone Co. car theft suspect. (Provided Photo/Boone Co. Sheriff's Office)

