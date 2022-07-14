Crime Watch 8

Police: Westfield jewelry store robbed, suspects on the run

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Late Wednesday afternoon, a local jeweler store was robbed in what the Westfield Police Department describe as a smash-and-grab style theft.

Three suspects entered the store at the 14700 block of Thatcher Lane wearing black hoodies and face masks. According to Westfield police, one suspect held the door while the other two suspects smashed jewelry cases, robbing watches and various precious stones.

According to a report, the suspects were inside for only a short amount of time before fleeing in a dark colored Jeep Cherokee with an Illinois license plate numbered DH31399.

The suspects were described as two black males and one lighter skinned male.

No staff or customers were injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call the Hamilton County Communications Center at 317-773-1300. An anonymous tip can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.