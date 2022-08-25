Crime Watch 8

Police: Whiteland Community High School student shot, killed in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A 16-year-old sophomore at Whiteland Community High School was shot and killed Thursday morning while waiting for a school bus in Greenwood.

The student, whose name has not been released, was “specifically targeted” while he standing at the bus stop at Providence Drive and Winterwood Drive in the Summerfield Housing addition, Greenwood police said in a Facebook post.

The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, police say.

A statement from the Clark-Pleasant school district indicates the incident involved a dispute. “Young people need to know that differences can be settled in other ways and that violence is never the appropriate response to any dispute,” the statement said in part.

Police are searching for the suspect and did not share any additional information.

I-Team 8’s Richard Essex has spoken to the family of the victim, who identified him as Temario Stokes, Jr.

Clark-Pleasant Community School Corp. issued the following statement:

Dear Clark-Pleasant Families & Staff, It has been an extremely difficult day as most of you know. We lost a young man, who at 16 years of age, had a long life ahead of him. We are saddened especially for Temario Stokes family and we want them to know that they will be in our prayers and our thoughts as we work through this together. We will support the family in any way possible.



We are grateful to our law enforcement community, especially Greenwood Police, who responded rapidly and handled the investigation professionally. At this time, there is no longer a safety concern in this particular neighborhood or around our schools. We would also like to thank other Johnson County agencies who responded, including those who assisted our Clark-Pleasant Police Department in securing our buildings during today’s lockdown. The bottom line is that no teenager or student anywhere should ever have to face a tragedy like this. Young people need to know that differences can be settled in other ways and that violence is never the appropriate response to any dispute. CPCSC has mental health professionals and area faith leaders available all week. These professionals will be available, not only for the remainder of this week, but for as long as it takes for those students and staff who might be in need of support. Finally when you speak to your children tonight let them know that the adults in their lives, including the family members, teachers, school administrators, ministers and others who love them, are doing everything they can to keep them safe. We stand committed to safety in our schools and community. Dr. Patrick Spray, Superintendent, Clark-Pleasant Community School Corp.

All Clark-Pleasant schools were on lockdown as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

“All Clark-Pleasant Schools are on lockdown to ‘visitors.’ All buses are running on time except for those in the area where there is police activity near Worthsville Road and US 31. No visitors will be permitted in our school buildings today,” the district said in a statement to News 8.

Prior to that, all Greenwood Community School Corp. buildings were on lockdown as of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the office of the superintendent Terry Terhune.

Children were allowed to enter district buildings to begin the school day, but no one was allowed to exit.

Terhune says it is important to note that the reported shooting happened near, but not within, the district’s boundaries.

Greenwood Community High School was placed on lockout Thursday morning due to “an incident in the community, but not on the school campus,” the high school said on Twitter.