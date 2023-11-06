Police: Woman dies after hit by vehicle in Lawrence

A woman trying to cross a street in Lawrence died after being hit by a vehicle Sunday night, police said. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman is dead after a Sunday night hit-and-run in Lawrence, police said.

Around 11:15 p.m., Lawrence Police Department officers responded to a crash in the 4400 block of North Franklin Road just north of Pendleton Pike.

Witnesses told investigators that a southbound white SUV hit the woman as she crossed Franklin Road at Records Street, Lawrence police said in a release. The driver did not stop and continued heading south.

The woman was taken to an Indianapolis hospital but did not survive, according to Lawrence police.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the woman’s name after her relatives have been notified.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.