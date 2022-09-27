Crime Watch 8

Police: Woman shot by ex in targeted attack at Lafayette Subaru facility

A female was shot and injured Sept. 26, 2022, at the Subaru of Indiana Automotive plant in Lafayette where she worked, police say. (WISH Photo/Danielle Zulkosky)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A woman is in critical condition after being shot by a former romantic partner while she was at work. Police say the gunman later took his own life.

The Lafayette Police Department responded to Subaru of Indiana Automotive around 4:15 p.m. Monday to find a 36-year-old Lafayette woman who had been shot in the head.

She was taken to a local hospital before being flown to Indianapolis.

The gunman, who has not been identified by police, was later found dead at a nearby pond after shooting himself.

Police say the shooting was targeted.

News 8 has reached out to the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office to learn the gunman’s identity.

Second shift at the plant was canceled following the shooting.

“Parts of the plant shut down and other parts, I think, they were trying to evacuate people, but once we located the suspect, I think they returned to normal operations,” said Lt. Justin Hartman of Lafayette Police Department.