Crime Watch 8

Police’s massive show of force underway downtown on South Meridian Street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Friday was Night 2 of a massive show of force downtown from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department in hopes of deterring further gun violence there.

After a shootout involving hundreds of gunshots last weekend on South Meridian Street, the assistant chief of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department told News 8 on Wednesday he’s fed up and looking to take extra steps on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights to make it stop.

The effort started Thursday night. It’s not just IMPD and Indiana State Police; a variety of other city and state agencies are doing their part. For example, the fire marshal is looking at overcrowding issues. Also participating: the Indiana Excise Police, and the nuisance abatement unit of Marion County’s Department of Business and Neighborhood Services.

Nearby businesses applaud the effort.

Jeff Huron of The District Tap said Friday afternoon, “I think it’s a good call. Safety is No. 1 priority for us and our restaurant. Hopefully for everyone else as well, we appreciate the police being down there and we support them. It’s good to see them down here making everyone feel safer.”

“Obviously there’s a concern. You never want to see shootings anywhere, especially right across the street from us.”

The District Tap hasn’t seen any financial impact from any recent violence. In fact, sales have been going up as of late. But after the recent lifting of limits during the coronavirus pandemic, District Tap’s operators want to keep it that way.

IMPD was called to the shootout about 1 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South Meridian Street, just south of Monument Circle.

The bullet holes on Friday afternoon were still in the windows on upper floors of buildings on South Meridian.