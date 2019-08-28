Popular park in Pendleton vandalized

PENDLETON, Ind. (WISH) — A popular park in Pendleton has been tagged by vandals.

The damage is so bad, park officials are blocking off portions of the park that are now covered in graffiti.

It all happened Saturday night sometime after 6:30 p.m.

Vandals spray painted multiple locations around the park, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Falls Park officials said what the vandals spray painted was not only offensive, but in some cases, disturbing.

It took Falls Park director of maintenance Donnie Meyer nearly 45 minutes to show News 8’s Jenny Dreasler all the damage that had been done to the park.

“We’ve tried about six different chemicals and it’s just not cleaning up very well,” said Meyer.

The first stop was the sports complex, which was covered in graffiti.

“No matter what we’ve used, it looks like it’s either going to have to be painted or sandblasted,” said Meyer.

The bizarre vandalism ranged from spray painted genitalia on bathroom doors, to some odd messages and a more disturbing one.

“They caught a frog, smashed the frog, circled it with spray paint and wrote ‘he died for your sins,'” said Meyer.

The vandals didn’t stop there, they also tagged another bathroom near the park’s north 40 entrance with messages of hate.

Meyer said he believes multiple people are behind the vandalism because of the size of the park and the amount of damage done.

He says the vandals even emptied their spray paint on the parking lot leaving pools of paint behind.

The park was recently hit by a tornado back in May.

“It just makes me sad that people think that it’s OK to tear things up and to write vulgar things for everyone else to see and kids that are using the facilities, it’s someone that just has a lack of respect,” said Park Board Vice President Jennifer Roberts.

That lack of respect won’t come without a punishment, as Meyer said the park district has already contacted lawyers and plans to press charges against those involved.

“I hope you own up to it, clean it up, and help us pay for this, because this is very very disturbing to the community and to the workers here on staff,” said Meyer.

Meyer said the incident has prompted park officials to install surveillance cameras.

The park is in need of some financial help to make all the repairs,especially after the tornado. To help, click here.

There is a cash reward for tips leading to an arrest. If you know who did this, call Pendleton Police at (765) 778-3933.