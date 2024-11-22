Portage man injured in crash after fleeing from Indiana State Police

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A 20-year-old Portage man on Thursday was injured in a vehicle crash after attempting to flee from an Indiana State Police trooper on I-69 in Monroe County, state police said in a Friday news release.

In the late hours of Thursday, an ISP trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on I-69 near the 124-mile marker for an expired license plate on a 2010 red Lexus. After the trooper activated his emergency lights, the driver, later identified as Ethan G. Schlyer, 20, accelerated with speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.

As the Lexus traveled northbound, near the 129-mile marker, Schlyer lost control and exited the east side of the roadway. That is near the Sample Road exit. His vehicle struck a guardrail and traveled down the right shoulder. After becoming airborne, the Lexus came to a stop down an embankment 150 feet from the roadway. The Trooper requested fire and emergency medical services assistance, and approached Schlyer to figure out his health status.

More troopers arrived and assisted firefighters with the extrication of Schlyer. When troopers assisted Schlyer with the climb up the embankment to the ambulance, a strong odor of alcohol was detected. Troopers initiated an investigation into the operation of a vehicle while intoxicated.

Schlyer was taken to Indiana University Health Bloomington Hospital, where he was admitted for treatment of sustained injuries.

According to Indiana State Police, this incident remains under investigation.