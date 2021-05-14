Crime Watch 8

Portland police officer suspended after allegedly attempting to meet Avon child for sex

PORTLAND, Ind. (WISH) — A police officer with the Portland Police Department was suspended after he allegedly attempted to engage in sexual conduct with a child in Avon.

According to the Portland Police Department, the officer was suspended and removed from his duties without pay.

“Any crime allegedly committed against a child is appalling; one involving a law enforcement officer is completely unacceptable,” the department said in a statement on Facebook.

Avon police are also investigating the incident.

“Like many others who were rightfully disturbed by the video shared publicly online, Avon Detectives and Portland Police Chief Josh Stephenson were in immediate communication to investigate this matter,” the Avon Police Department said in a statement on Facebook.

The whereabouts of the accused officer were unknown as of Friday morning, according to Avon police.

“While an incident such as this can certainly shake the confidence of law enforcement, we assure you of our commitment to investigative [sic] all claims with the highest standards of integrity,” Avon PD said.

The investigation is ongoing.

News 8 is not naming the officer since he has not been arrested or criminally charged.