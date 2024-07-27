Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Postal service worker gets probation, admits theft of cash from mail

The Department of Justice seal is seen on a lectern at a press conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 28, 2018. (Mandal Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)
by: Serena Thompson
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A McCordsville man who worked for the U.S. Postal Service has been sentenced to a year of probation after pleading guilty to taking cash from mail.

Barry Gallon, 54, was a maintenance manager for the U.S. Postal Service in Indianapolis. Gallon stole cash from letters, packages, bags and other items at the distribution center.

The amount of money stolen by Gallon amounted to no more than $6,500.

Gallon worked at the processing and distribution center for seven years. The thefts happens from Aug. 31 to Sept. 20.

Zachary A. Myers, U.S. attorney for the federal court in Indianapolis, said in a statement, “When public servants criminally exploit their positions for their own gain, they must be held accountable. The felony criminal conviction here will ensure that the defendant will never again be in a similar position of trust.”

The U.S. Department of Justice does not provide jail-booking photos of criminals and people accused of crimes.

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Aqauriids and Capricornids peak early...
Weather Stories /
Focus on Food: Chef makes...
Recipes /
IMPD officer injured in shooting...
Crime Watch 8 /
USAC sprint car driver hoping...
Motorsports /
The Villages of Indiana and...
Health Spotlight /
The unique way the Colts...
Indianapolis Colts /
Fishers wants to annex 994...
Local News /
Indianapolis man convicted of child...
Crime Watch 8 /