Postal service worker gets probation, admits theft of cash from mail

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A McCordsville man who worked for the U.S. Postal Service has been sentenced to a year of probation after pleading guilty to taking cash from mail.

Barry Gallon, 54, was a maintenance manager for the U.S. Postal Service in Indianapolis. Gallon stole cash from letters, packages, bags and other items at the distribution center.

The amount of money stolen by Gallon amounted to no more than $6,500.

Gallon worked at the processing and distribution center for seven years. The thefts happens from Aug. 31 to Sept. 20.

Zachary A. Myers, U.S. attorney for the federal court in Indianapolis, said in a statement, “When public servants criminally exploit their positions for their own gain, they must be held accountable. The felony criminal conviction here will ensure that the defendant will never again be in a similar position of trust.”

