Pregnant woman dies days after shooting in Anderson

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anderson police say a woman who was pregnant with twins has died days after being shot.

Alexis Wasson, 29, was shot Aug. 2 at a home in the 4200 block of Mellen Drive.

Anderson Police Chief Tony Watters confirmed Wasson’s death to News 8 on Sunday.

Wasson was 21 weeks pregnant with twin boys at the time of the shooting. Both twins died earlier this week as a result of the shooting.

Skye’Lar White, 29, of Anderson was identified as the suspect in the shooting.

Court documents indicate White drove Wasson to his mother’s house around 3 a.m. Aug. 2 after she was shot.

White’s mother told officers White said the shooting was an accident and that a gun was in their bed when it went off. White insisted the bullet “grazed” Wasson.

Court documents show White “made no attempt to get the victim medical treatment and did not contact 911 for help.” He asked his mother to take Wasson to a nearby hospital before fleeing from the home.

Police arrested White later that day for the shooting. He is facing murder and feticide charges.

White is being held in the Madison County Jail with no bond.